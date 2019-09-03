Soon, speed limiting devices in pvt buses attached to UPSRTC

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:51 IST

Commuting in private buses attached to the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will be safer from September 15.

The association of private bus owners has assured that their vehicles would have all safety measures in place. “We assure that all buses will have prescribed quality speed limiting devices (SLDs) by September 15,” stated the office-bearers in a meeting called by UPSRTC MD Raj Shekhar on Tuesday.

The meeting was called to review the condition of buses.

By September 30, fitness certificates would also be procured for the buses from RTO, they stated.

“The association agreed to take all safety measures and get speed governors installed in the buses,” said Raj Shekhar.

The buses would be painted and drivers would be in proper uniform. And if bus owners fail to ensure this, their contract would be terminated, he added.

The UPSRTC MD also agreed to resolve the association’s basic issues related to claims reimbursement, diesel average fixation, pending payments, availability of conductors and electronic ticketing machines etc.

Of the 12,000-strong fleet of UPSRTC buses, around 2,500 are contractual.

