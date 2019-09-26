South of city, middle of (rain-fed) stream: How Sahakarnagar, Padmavati, Katraj, Kondhwa, Bibvewadi sunk

cities

Pune Sahakarnagar, Padmavati, Katraj and adjoining areas like Kondhwa and Bibvewadi are among the worst parts of city affected by Wednesday nights heavy rainfall.

The overflowing of the Ambil odha (stream) in particular wreaked much water damage in residential societies in the adjoining areas.

Ambil odha is a stream into which any surplus water from the Katraj lake over- flows. The sudden heavy rain found the stream flowing beyond capacity with boundary walls breaking and water flooding the streets.

Deepak Mule resident of the slums running adjacent to the stream said, “At 9.30 pm the water first started flowing into houses. Within half an hour, the water level rose to four feet and then we began tarted evacuating from our homes. All our official documents along with household goods have been damaged.”

Another resident Babasaheb Waghmare said, “There is mud, dirt and garbage all over the slum now. At some spots, the mud is two feet high and we cannot walk. Electricity and water supply has not resumed.”

At Lake Town housing society, located on the Katraj-Bibvewadi border, 500 two-wheelers and four wheelers were completely submerged in water by midnight.

Ganpat Nivrutti Salunkhe, owner of Jay Shree Ganesh Dosa Center in Sahakarnagar, Taljai road said, “All our equipment and raw material is gone. It has become difficult to survive for us.”

Rajendra Pawar owner of Neha Cafe in the area, said, “Everything was happening in front of us and we couldn’t do anything. We watched our get destroyed. It was the worst possible every situation.”

In Kondhwa, the road running by Vibgyor school was closed for vehicular traffic by locals at 9.30 pm as there was huge accumulation of rainwater flowing dowwn the dug up portion of the hills.

Shantanu Deshmukh, a resident of Dorabjee Enclave, said, “The water pool outside Vibgyor has become a virtual death trap. The entire road has to redone again and if not, then an FIR must be lodged in this case.”

The Kondhwa crematorium was inundated with water after the overflowing nullah started overflowing.

Badshahnagar residents faced water entering their compound. Mazhar Shaikh, a local resident said, “We want action against the illegal construction and action against the building permissions, general body and PMC officials for causing misery to the citizens.”

Laketown Co-operative Housing Society, Padmaja, Shelarmala , Grande View 7, and Chintamani are the societies that were innundated by the downpour.

Water recedes, but sludge trashes most localities

By morning, as the water receded most affected housing societies were left to deal ith a huge amount of sludge. With no electricity and water it became even more difficult to remove the sludge.

