SP Maurya to inaugurate job fair in Bareilly on Nov 20

cities

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:40 IST

Labour and employment minister Swami Prasad Maurya will inaugurate a ‘job fair’ at the Bareilly College ground on November 20.

Over two dozen private and multi-national companies are expected to participate in the event, according to chief development officer Satyendra Kumar. He said the process to recruit an expected 3,276 candidates had begun for the job fair being organised with the help of regional employment office.

“Those in the age group of 17 to 40 years can apply,” he said, adding that the event offered opportunity for the higher qualified as well as those without a professional degree.

Depending on the nature of the job, candidates can expect a salary starting from Rs 7,000 to Rs 25,000, he said.

“Apply online to avoid rush. Applications can be made through both online and offline channels to attend the employment fair. However, the advantage of applying online will be that you do not have to stand in a queue to register during the employment fair. So if you want to avoid the crowd, then apply online in advance,” he said.

Interested candidates can to go to the official website of the employment department and click on the private job link on the home page of the website and select the option of Bareilly in the district below. “After this, the application form will be filled and submitted. You will get the registration number,” said Kumar.

Selection will be done through a written test followed by an interview.

The CDO said that the companies will test candidates on their own standards in the-employment fair. Some have decided to opt for the written test and some by direct interview. He has cautioned the candidates to beware of thugs who collect money in the name of getting jobs. If such people are caught, they will be sent to jail, he said.