Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
SP MLA lodges complaint of illegal sand mining

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2020 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW SP MLA from Mohanlalganj, Ambrish Singh Pushkar, on Monday lodged a complaint at PGI police station, alleging illegal sand mining from his agricultural land in Kalli Pashchim area under Sarojni Nagar tehsil.

According to the complaint, local villagers informed Pushkar about illegal mining on his land by sand mafia, after which he went to the spot and found the information to be correct. The MLA could not be reached for a comment.

SHO, PGI, Anjani Kumar Pandey said, “We have received the complaint and will lodge an FIR of theft in the case against an unidentified person and will start an investigation.”

