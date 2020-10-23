e-paper
Spa centre staff booked for not maintaining record of customers

Spa centre staff booked for not maintaining record of customers

Manager and assistant manager booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for violating orders of the commissioner of police.

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 18:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The manager and assistant manager of a spa and massage centre have been booked for violating the orders of the commissioner of police

During an inspection at Nation Spa Centre, Pavilion Mall, police found that the management was not keeping copies of identification proofs of customers and not making their entries in the registers as ordered by the commissioner of police.

Besides, the employees’ police verification was not done.

Therefore, the centre’s manager Amit Sudhir of Maharashtra and assistant manager Jaswinder Singh of Urban Estate, Dugri, were booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, said ASI Tarsem Singh of Division Number 8 police stations.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal had issued guidelines for spa and massage centres on October 19, as some were found conducting illegal activities in the garb of their businesses.

