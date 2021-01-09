Special court summons CM Jagan to appear in connection with quid pro quo case
- The ED special court also served notices to YSR Congress party MP and general secretary V Vijay Sai Reddy among others.
A special court for Enforcement Directorate cases in Hyderabad on Saturday issued summons to YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to appear before the court on Monday in connection with a quid pro quo case.
The ED special court also served notices to YSR Congress party MP and general secretary V Vijay Sai Reddy, retired IAS officer BP Acharya, Hetero Group of companies’ director M Srinivasa Reddy, Aurobindo Pharma managing director K Nityananda Reddy and Trident Life Sciences’ former managing director P Sharat Chandra Reddy, asking them to appear before the court for hearing.
The case was originally being heard by a metropolitan sessions judge court in Nampally, where the ED had filed a charge sheet in January 2016. Recently, the case has been shifted to the special court for Central Bureau of India (CBI) and ED cases.
In all, the special court is now hearing all the six charge sheets filed by the ED in connection with the quid pro quo cases filed against Jagan Mohan Reddy and others. The CBI also filed 11 separate charge sheets in the case.
Also read: Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin from January 16 in India
The CBI and the ED probed the case in which Hetero and Aurobindo pharma companies were accused of investing ₹27.25 crore in Jagathi Publications, the media house floated by Jagan, in lieu of the land allotment of 150 acres made to them at Pharma Special Economic Zone at Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district, by his father and former chief minister late YS Rajasekhar Reddy during the latter’s regime between 2004 and 2009.
Aurobindo, later, transferred part of its lands to its sister concern Trident Life Sciences, the investigating agencies said.
The ED, probing the case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), had attached assets worth ₹51 crore belonging to these pharma companies. The companies later moved the appellate tribunal to get their attached properties released but the tribunal asked them to make cash deposits that have an equal worth of their respective attachments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana realtor ends life; NRI woman among 5 booked for abetment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan govt, Andhra poll panel spar over local body election schedule
- The Jagan government has filed a petition in the High Court today seeking to stall the election schedule.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana: Courier firm owner booked for raping employee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Special court summons CM Jagan to appear in connection with quid pro quo case
- The ED special court also served notices to YSR Congress party MP and general secretary V Vijay Sai Reddy among others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu scare: Delhi closes Ghazipur poultry market for 10 days, bans import of live birds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Days after participating in Covid-19 vaccine trial, man dies in Bhopal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu spreads in MP, Kadaknath chicken sale in Malwa region causes concern
- The sale of high-protein black meat chicken, also known as ‘Kadaknath’, from unregulated markets in Malwa region pose a big challenge for authorities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s Ghazipur poultry market to shut for 10 days to prevent bird flu spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Culling begins at five poultry farms to contain bird flu spread in Haryana’s Panchkula district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates slightly, expected to get better from Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka: Siddaramaiah says coalition with JD(S) led to loss for Congress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oldest lioness dies of cardiac arrest in Patna zoo
- Urvashi was brought to Patna zoo in 2004 from Bokaro. Authorities said she had almost completed her life span and had turned toothless and inactive about two years back.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi's minimum temperature within comfortable range, likely to drop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samples of crows found dead near Pong Lake in Himachal test positive for bird flu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand firm returns ₹2cr to govt amid political storm over corruption
- The issue of the unauthorised payment has become a big political controversy in Uttarakhand, with the labour department minister, Harak Singh Rawat, being at the centre of the political storm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox