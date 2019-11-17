Speeding car claims life of motorcyclist in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:24 IST

A 50-year-old man was killed and his son was injured after a speeding car hit their motorcycle near Sangam Palace on Rahon Road on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Mangat Singh, 50, resident of Mangli Tanda village. His son is Amrit Singh, 25. Both were employed as factory workers.

Police said Amrit was driving the motorcycle, while Mangat was sitting pillion on their way back home after finishing work at a factory around 9.45pm.

When they reached near Sangam Palace on Rahon Road, a Maruti Suzuki Swift hit their motorcycle head-on, causing the father-son duo to fall on the road. The impact of the collision killed Mangat on the spot, while Amrit was rushed to a local hospital by onlookers with serious injuries.

Inspector Kulwant Singh, station house officer (SHO), Meharban police station, said passers-by managed to nab the car driver, who was identified as Ram Singh of Golden Colony, Rahon Road.

He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

SCOOTERIST HITS HEAD ON ROAD KERB, DIES

In a freak accident, a 40-year-old died after losing balance of his scooter and hitting his head on the road kerb in Dholewal on Saturday night.

Police said the deceased was identified as Darshan Singh of Gurcharan Nagar, Lohara.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Davinder Singh, in-charge at Sherpur police post, said Darshan was riding the scooter under the influence of liquor. When he crossed Dholewal Chowk towards Sherpur Chowk, he lost the balance of his scooter. As he fell down, he hit his head on the road kerb, and died on the spot.

The Division Number 6 police sent the body to the civil hospital for autopsy, and initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.