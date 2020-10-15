e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / SPPU postpones exam due to flash floods

SPPU postpones exam due to flash floods

cities Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 20:20 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday cancelled its final year exams scheduled for the day due to heavy rains and flash floods that hit the city on Wednesday.

The varsity officials have also told the agency appointed to conduct the exams that began on October 12 to address the technical and other issues faced by students.

“In view of the heavy rains in many parts of the city on October 14 and the district administration’s alert for cyclone and heavy rains on Thursday, exams scheduled for Thursday have been cancelled. Fresh exam dates will be declared soon,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU director of the board of examination and evaluation.

SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar said, “It is the first time that online and offline exams are conducted by SPPU on such a large scale. We have instructed the agency that is conducting the exams to resolve the issues faced by students.”

top news
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
Farooq Abdullah teams up with Mehbooba Mufti to fight for restoring Art 370
Farooq Abdullah teams up with Mehbooba Mufti to fight for restoring Art 370
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: Kohli, Dube anchor RCB after early blows
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: Kohli, Dube anchor RCB after early blows
India, China engaged in ‘confidential’ talks, says Jaishankar
India, China engaged in ‘confidential’ talks, says Jaishankar
In Kashmir, time for political dialogue | HT Editorial
In Kashmir, time for political dialogue | HT Editorial
Rain-battered Telangana limps back to normal, KCR asks PM Modi for relief
Rain-battered Telangana limps back to normal, KCR asks PM Modi for relief
Focus on cost-effective solutions, PM Modi says in Covid-19 review meet
Focus on cost-effective solutions, PM Modi says in Covid-19 review meet
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In