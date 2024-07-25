Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.93 °C, check weather forecast for July 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 26, 2024 32.34 °C Light rain July 27, 2024 33.45 °C Light rain July 28, 2024 32.96 °C Moderate rain July 29, 2024 30.94 °C Moderate rain July 30, 2024 24.31 °C Light rain July 31, 2024 29.83 °C Light rain August 1, 2024 28.79 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.82 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 31.38 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.38 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.8 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.59 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 27.12 °C Moderate rain Delhi 37.91 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Srinagar today, on July 25, 2024, is 30.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.93 °C and 37.72 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 07:37 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, July 26, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.14 °C and 37.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.With temperatures ranging between 19.93 °C and 37.72 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 101.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

