Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.93 °C, check weather forecast for July 25, 2024
Jul 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Srinagar on July 25, 2024 here.
The temperature in Srinagar today, on July 25, 2024, is 30.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.93 °C and 37.72 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 07:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 26, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.14 °C and 37.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
With temperatures ranging between 19.93 °C and 37.72 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 101.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 25, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 26, 2024
|32.34 °C
|Light rain
|July 27, 2024
|33.45 °C
|Light rain
|July 28, 2024
|32.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 29, 2024
|30.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 30, 2024
|24.31 °C
|Light rain
|July 31, 2024
|29.83 °C
|Light rain
|August 1, 2024
|28.79 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on July 25, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.82 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|31.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|33.38 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.8 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|23.59 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|27.12 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|37.91 °C
|Moderate rain
