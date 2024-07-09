Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.3 °C, check weather forecast for July 9, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Srinagar on July 9, 2024 here.
The temperature in Srinagar today, on July 9, 2024, is 27.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.3 °C and 32.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 05:26 AM and will set at 07:44 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.05 °C and 33.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 103.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 9, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 10, 2024
|29.74 °C
|Light rain
|July 11, 2024
|29.49 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 12, 2024
|28.95 °C
|Light rain
|July 13, 2024
|27.72 °C
|Light rain
|July 14, 2024
|29.88 °C
|Sky is clear
|July 15, 2024
|20.36 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 16, 2024
|29.32 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.81 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|29.69 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|22.5 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.49 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.99 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Delhi
|34.06 °C
|Moderate rain
