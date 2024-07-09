Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.3 °C, check weather forecast for July 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 10, 2024 29.74 °C Light rain July 11, 2024 29.49 °C Moderate rain July 12, 2024 28.95 °C Light rain July 13, 2024 27.72 °C Light rain July 14, 2024 29.88 °C Sky is clear July 15, 2024 20.36 °C Moderate rain July 16, 2024 29.32 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.96 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.81 °C Light rain Chennai 29.69 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.5 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.49 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 28.99 °C Heavy intensity rain Delhi 34.06 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Srinagar today, on July 9, 2024, is 27.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.3 °C and 32.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 05:26 AM and will set at 07:44 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.05 °C and 33.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 103.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 9, 2024

