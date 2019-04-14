SSC paper leak: 5 held, 3 still on the run

Almost a month after the first complaint in the SSC paper leak case was made, the Bhiwandi police on Saturday said apart from teachers, private tutors, schools and students, a parent was also involved as he wanted his daughter to score better marks. Ankit Goyal, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Bhiwandi, zone 2, said that while five people have been arrested so far, three are still on the run.

Goyal said that the main accused in the case, Amber Ansari, vice-principal of Kakatiya High School, confessed that he had taken photos of the papers while taking them from the main centre to the school. “Ansari said he was provoked by advocate Sameer Fauji, who wanted to ensure better marks for his daughter. Fauji asked her private tutor, Ansari, to take pictures of the papers,” said Goyal, adding that Fauji was absconding. The DCP also said Ansari went on to share pictures of the papers with other coaching class tutors as he wanted to set up a private centre with them. He was assisted by Mubin Mohammed Fakih, who was arrested.

Wazhir Sheikh, owner of Career Coaching Institute, who was the first to be arrested in March, had managed to get papers from Sajid Kharbe, a teacher and board-appointed chief conductor at Rafiuddin Fakih Boys High School, with the help of Navid Ansari and Azgar Ali Borat. Kharbe and Borat are on the run.

“While we tracked Amber using photographic evidence, we probed the trail messages to track Kharbe. Once he is arrested, we will know if there are any more links,” said Goyal.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 03:36 IST