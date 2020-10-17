Staff salaries not paid: NOCs of three Ludhiana schools cancelled

cities

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 00:02 IST

Acting tough against three prominent private schools of Ludhiana for violating government instructions during the Covid-19 pandemic, Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla has cancelled the no-objection certificates (NOCs) given to them.

The schools whose NOCs have been cancelled include Guru Nanak Public School in Sarabha Nagar, DAV Public School in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and Amrit Indo-Canadian Academy in Ladian Khurd.

The schools are in the dock for slashing salaries of its employees or not paying them altogether, due to the pandemic, despite clear government directions against such acts.

Singla said that most of the complaints against these schools had come from the staff.

The minister added that that he has been personally monitoring complaints against such schools and after reviewing the cases of these three schools, he decided to cancel their NOCs for defying government directions.

The school education minister had floated his personal email id, vijayindersingla@gmail.com, to receive complaints against wrongdoings of private school management.

He added that after receiving the complaints against these schools, the education department had served notices to their managements. After finding their replies unsatisfactory, their NOCs were cancelled. He said that the Punjab government will not allow any school management to exploit employees or flout any instructions.

Shocked, school authorities in a fix

The decision to cancel NOCs left the schools’ authorities in a fix.

When contacted, principal of Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS), Sarabha Nagar, Parvinder Kaur, said, “We have not received any show-cause notice from the director public instructions (secondary) office. We are shocked to know that the minister has cancelled the NOC of our school.”

Amrit Indo Canadian Academy principal Jaskiran Kaur, said, “We have received any copy of the notice from the state education department and have no idea why the authorities cancelled the no-objection certificate of our school. For over three months, we deferred the salaries of teachers as we were not receiving fees from the parents. We had taken the teachers in confidence before arriving upon the decision. Now that many parents are submitting the fee, we have started disbursing the salaries of our teachers.”

Despite repeated attempts, JK Sidhu, principal of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, was not available for comments.

A senior official confirmed that all schools were issued show-cause notices.