State aims for higher growth in civil aviation sector with new airports

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:51 IST

With the state witnessing 16.5% growth in air passenger traffic and more airports coming up in different regions, the Uttar Pradesh government is looking for faster growth in the civil aviation sector in the state where more airports are becoming functional.

“UP’s air passenger traffic has increased by 16.5% from April 1 to June 2019 vis-a-vis the figures of the same period in 2018,” said a senior state government officer, who is aware of the functioning of the civil aviation department.

Although the increase in air passenger traffic was not in accordance with the growth of 16.76% in 2017-2018 and 27.2% in 2018-2019, the officer said the state’s growth rate was much higher than the all India average of -0.7% during the same period.

The officer said the state government’s policy to offer incentives was one of the main reasons for the increase in air passenger traffic in the state.

There would be a further increase in the state’s air passenger traffic in the coming months when more and more airports may become operational in the state, the officer said.

The incentives include no VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel on regional connectivity service airports for 10 years, cheaper power, reimbursement of state GST on sale of air tickets, free parking facilities along with various others.

Uttar Pradesh has six operational airports in Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Agra, Prayagraj and Kanpur now as against four in 2017. With these functional airports, the state’s connectivity has increased from 25 to 55 domestic and international destinations. Two more airports have been completed in Hindon and Bareilly.

“Besides the proposed Jewar International Airport coming up at Jewar in the Greater Noida region, the state government is working on making 12 more airports functional in Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Shravasti, Chitrakoot, Myourpur (Sonbhadra), Jhansi, Meerut, Ghazipur, Saharanpur, Kushinagar and Ayodhya,” said the officer.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 20:51 IST