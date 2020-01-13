Status of Women in India report: 10% of working women face sexual harassment at workplace

cities

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 21:16 IST

PUNE A total of 10 per cent of working women face sexual harassment at workplace; 37. 14 per cent women in India are facing issues related to their health; while 44.8 per cent of women are employed, according to the ‘Status of Women in India report’.

The report, a compilation of the work undertaken by Drishti Stree Adhyayan Prabhodhan Kendra, over the past two years, was published and inaugurated by Murlidhar Mohol, Pune mayor and Shashikala Wanjari, vice-chancellor SNDT Women’s University, on Monday at Bal Gandharva Ranga Mandir.

Maneesha Kothekar, project director of the report said, “Through this report, it was found that 44.8 women are employed in different fields and 10 per cent women face sexual harassment at the workplace. The issues which they face is there no crèche, no canteen, no transportation, no restroom and no washroom facilities provided to them. While 37.14 per cent of women have various health issues in which the highest is of 44 per cent of women has Arthritis health problem.”

“There are many fact-findings of this report in which we have carried out 26 different studies. We interviewed women from all walks of life which include working women, women in politics, women Sadhvis from different religions, women in Naxalite areas and also women in borderline districts of Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal state. The reason behind this survey was to know the current situation of women in India and look for a solution. Structured interviews took place and a lot of effort was put into it.” she added.

Other fact-findings of this report is 23 per cent of women get married before 18 age. Political participation not women have increased to 40 per cent. Whereas 78 per cent women in Jammu and Kashmir feel insecure due to cross border firing and shelling and 39 per cent women in West Bengal feel insecure due to communal atrocities, hooliganism, torture stemming from religious tensions.

The number of women surveyed who have an Aadhar card is 90.6, and close to 80 per cent of women have opened bank accounts.

Other chief guests at the programme include Krushna Gopal, Sar Sahkaryvahak of RSS; Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University and Anjali Deshpande, secretary of the organisation.

Sample size

74,095 women from 29 states and five Union Territories

1,081 on-field investigators in the last two years

573 training programmes held to get specific results for the report