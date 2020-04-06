Staying strong key to recovery, says Punjab’s first Covid-19 casualty’s son

cities

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 22:40 IST

Fateh Singh (35), the son of Punjab’s first Covid-19 casualty, Baldev Singh, was declared as having recovered from the disease on Sunday by the health department after his two samples tested negative for the virus.

In a video message, he thanked the doctors and staff of the SBS Nagar civil hospital for giving him the best treatment, saying if anyone gets infected by the coronavirus they must get it treated without getting panicked.

“My family members being treated in the isolation ward are also in good condition and will get well soon. I urge that everyone must wear masks while venturing out and eat food after washing hands properly,” he said.

“People should ensure social distancing to curb the disease as there is no permanent solution for it so far,” he added.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted, “Good news from Nawanshahr, Fateh Singh & others who had been diagnosed #Covid19 positive on 20 Mar have recovered. Fateh Singh has tested negative & will soon be discharged. 7 others will also be discharged after their confirmatory tests. We will win this War Against #Covid19 (sic).”

Seven others, including four family members of Baldev Singh (three granddaughters and a two-year-old grandson) besides Baba Gurbachan Singh, head of Dera Bhai Ghaniya Singh and Daljinder Singh of Jhikka, both of whom returned from Germany via Italy along with him and village sarpanch Harpal Singh, tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Baldev (70), a resident of Pathlawa village in Banga sub-division, died on March 18 after he was tested positive for the coronavirus. He infected 27 of his contacts, including 14 of his family members.