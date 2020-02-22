Stick-wielding watchman chases away thieves in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 22:32 IST

An alert watchman foiled a burglary bid at a garment store in Haibowal in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police said the watchman, Simarjit Singh, 27, saw three masked men trying to break open the lock of a shop, and raised the alarm. As the burglars tried to overpower him, Singh gave them a thrashing with his stick and chased them away.

The incident comes a day after ₹15,000 in cash were stolen from a chemist shop in the same area. The crime was captured on the shop’s CCTV camera that had revealed three burglars arriving in a Maruti Suzuki Swift.

CCTV UNCOVERED DRAMA

Satpal Bansal, owner of Shree Shyam Vatika, a readymade garment store, said on reaching his shop on Saturday morning, he found an iron rod and two broken locks near the shutter.

When he scanned the CCTV footage, he saw three masked men breaking the shutter locks around 2.30am. Soon after, a watchman challenged the men whom the accused tried to overpower. But the deft watchman beat up the burglars with his stick and chased them away.

Bansal informed the Haibowal police, who initiated investigation after reaching the spot. Investigators suspect it was the handiwork of the same gang that struck at the nearby chemist shop in wee hours of Friday.