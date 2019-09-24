Stray animal attack victims to get up to ₹1L relief

cities

In a relief for the residents, the municipal corporation (MC) has approved compensation up to ₹1 lakh for the victims of stray animal attack. The draft notification of ‘Punjab Municipal Registration, Proper Control of Stray Animals and Compensation to the Victim of Animal Attack bye-laws- 2017’ was approved by the MC House during the general meeting on Monday.

As per the by-laws approved by the House, in case of cattle attack, ₹1 lakh compensation will be given in case of death and proportionate compensation in the case of disability. In case of dog attack, compensation of ₹1,000 for every puncture wound will be provided.

The draft notification was sent by the local bodies department in the year 2017. But it was kept pending by MC House after the government drew flak on imposing tax on cats and dogs last year. At that time, mayor Balkar Sandhu had formed a committee to fix fee for registration of animals.

Despite attempts, the mayor was not available for comments. He, however, approved all the proposals/resolutions in the agenda during the general house meeting on Monday.

PET REGISTRATION MADE MANDATORY

As per the by-laws, the fee for registration and renewal of registration will be ₹400 for small animals like dog, cat, calf, sheep, deer, etc, and ₹350 for large animals including cow, buffalo, bull, etc. The licence fee for dog breeders has been fixed at ₹2,000.

Fee will also be charged for animals brought within the MC limits for bona fide show purpose. Fee of ₹100 will be charged for small animals and ₹200 for large animals. If the pets are caught straying outside, they will be detained by the civic body. Till the time the pet remains in the custody of MC, the owner will have to pay a fine of ₹100 per day for small animals and ₹200 per day for large animals. If not claimed within a week, the pet will be disposed off as decided by the MC committee.

MC TO REGISTER DAIRY ANIMALS

After getting approval from the house, the civic body will now be able to register dairy animals in the city. It was suspected that the dairy owners release dry cow on roads that adds to stray cattle menace. In a meeting held between the MC and dairy owners in September, it was decided that chops will be implanted in dairy animals at the cost of dairy owners. Fine will be imposed on dairy owners caught releasing animals on roads.

GAUSHALA TO COME UP IN NURPUR BET

Facing shortage of space for sheltering stray cattle, the MC has decided to establish its own gaushala on 10-acre land in Nurpur Bet area. Presently, the MC is paying around ₹12 lakh per month to Govind Godham (Hambran road) for sheltering around 1,300 cattle for MC. But the gaushala is also facing shortage of space and MC is not able to get into agreement with any other gaushala in the city.

