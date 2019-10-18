Street art festival at Karol Bagh market

cities

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:58 IST

New Delhi

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation is holding an ‘Ajmal Khan Road Street Art Festival’ on the recently pedestrianised stretch of Karol Bagh market on Monday.

About 600-700 school and college students will paint colourful “abstract geometric patterns” on the floor of the road. Their canvas will be the two-metre central verge of the 1.3-km road that also accommodates benches, garden lamps and trees.

They will be guided by the architects and planners of the civic body itself, who say it will serve to “attract more shoppers and tourists to the popular central Delhi market.”

“We believe this is the first time such an exercise is being held in the national Capital. We have an example of such artwork being carried out at the Soura Junction of Srinagar in J&K, near the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), in February 2018,” said Anuj Malhotra, knowledge partner to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), who is assisting Delhi municipalities decongest markets.

“Here, traffic intersections were painted beautifully by local children and greatly helped to improve motorist behaviour and appreciated by authorities,” he said.

Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh was declared a “no-entry zone for vehicles” and barred by bollards in May this year, to be followed by similar traffic model implementations in south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar and Krishna Nagar in east Delhi. It also got golf carts recently to ply between Shastri Market parking and Ajmal Khan Road to facilitate visitors, especially women and the elderly.

“We wanted to create awareness regarding a ‘pedestrian street environment’ vis a vis a boring motorable road. The purpose is to form a visually compelling landscape similar to Lodhi Colony, Shankar Market or the Tughlakabad Container Depot where people stop to observe the beauty around them,” said Akriti Sagar, Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh area.

“We wanted to get this done before Diwali to add to the festive mood in the market and even the Karol Bagh bazar associations have decided to chip in by providing lunch to the students on Monday,” she said.

The bonus point for the students will be that their artworks could be replicated in the footpath stone paving to be done on Ajmal Khan Road by the Public Works Department (PWD) later. “Their artistry will be permanently embedded here if found good enough,” said Anuj Malhotra.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 21:58 IST