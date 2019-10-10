e-paper
Street vendors seek redressal committees

cities Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:24 IST
New Delhi

Hundreds of street vendors on Thursday staged a protest outside Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, demanding the setting up of grievance redressal and dispute resolution committees. The National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI), which organised the protest, said that the committee is essential for disposing of cases outside courts.

The Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, mandates the formation of a dispute redressal committee.

Arbind Singh, national co-ordinator of NASVI, said, “The committees are important to settle disputes and grievances of vendors outside the court. It is an alternative to the judicial mechanism, but the Delhi government has delayed its formation for long.”

NASVI demanded that the Delhi government form the committee by October 15.

A senior Delhi government official said, “The committees are to be headed by a judge, who has to be appointed by the Delhi high court. We have written thrice to the registrar of the Delhi high court in this regard. We will notify the committees once we get a reply from the high court.”

The Delhi government has asked the court for a panel of 15 judges, five of whom will be appointed as chairpersons for the north, south, east and New Delhi municipal corporations, and the Delhi Cantonment.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:24 IST

