Strict curfew in Chandigarh to contain coronavirus spread

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 10:59 IST

CHANDIGARH: Chandigarh has imposed strict curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus from person to person.

A fresh confirmed case was reported from the city on Monday taking the total to seven in the city.

All residents will be required to stay indoors. The police have been given strict directions to enforce the curfew without any relaxation whatsoever, said a government statement.

For the proper implementation of the order, the administration also stated that all vehicles or persons in bona-fide transit (inter-state/inter district) shall be allowed to pass only after due verification of points of origin and destination.

Government employees tasked with emergency and essential services of law and order, health, municipal services, electricity, fire, media and government machinery with the responsibility to contain Covid-19 shall be allowed to attend duty on production of their official identity cards, the statement added.

Furthermore, government employees of non-emergency departments, but on official essential duty in their offices, shall also be allowed upon production of valid duty order from head of office or department on official identity card.

The order, meanwhile, noted that the production of the identity card alone won’t suffice unless there is a duty order of a head of the department.

The order said that health services personnel such as doctors, nurses, pharmacists and paramedical staff shall be allowed to attend duties on production of identity cards from their respective institutions.

Chemist shops shall be open, the order said.

In addition, the administration also deputed 19 SDPOs and SHOs with the responsibility of maintaining law and order in the Union Territory.