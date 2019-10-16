e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

STUBBLE BURNING Erring farmers in Moga to lose benefit of subsidies

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2019 00:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Moga

         

Moga deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans on Tuesday directed patwaris to make a ‘red entry’ in the girdawari register against any farmer indulging in stubble burning.

Hans said that once a red entry will be marked in the land records, the farmer concerned won’t be able to get any benefit of subsidies being given by the state government.

He also directed officials of the agriculture department and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to take action against farmers using combines without functional super straw management system to harvest paddy.

The combines without the functional system are banned in the district. “If anyone is found violating the order, the combine will be impounded,” he said.

The district agriculture department officials on Monday impounded such a combine at Bughipura village here.

The district administration has also put a blanket ban on the use of paddy straw reapers without permission from the agriculture department.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 00:55 IST

