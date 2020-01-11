Student power attracts crowd at flower, fruit festival in Thane

cities

Huge floral installation of musical instruments such as the violin, the flute, the tabla and the guitar greet you in the annual exhibition on plants, flowers, fruits and vegetables at Raymond ground in Thane.

Organised by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the exhibition is an attractive spot of flowers, fruits and greenery.

The exhibition will continue till Sunday.

“The effort taken to make these installations is commendable. It is innovative and attractive,” said Shanti Dubey, 43, resident of Kolshet, who visited the exhibition.

The musical fountain has 10-foot-tall installations of eight musical instruments made with white flowers.

On the opening day on Friday, students took part in flower rangoli competitions.

Most of them had social messages on girl child, women empowerment and awareness message about the Australia bushfire.

Three schools exhibited their award-winning projects.

Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School has displayed its project on producing biohair dye and mosquito repellent, which had bagged a medal at the National Science Congress held in Thiruvananthapuram.

Students from TMC school number 55 displayed a small terrace garden.

“Our school situated at Azad Nagar does not have any space so we made our own kitchen garden using waste materials. We made use of old plastic bottles as planters and painted them to be used as decorations,” said Sumit Bansode, student of class 4 at TMC School Number 55.

TMC School number 55 presented a miniature version of their terrace garden and students of AP Shah Institute of Technology depicted how their institute conserves energy and resources.

“For the past two years, our institute has been collecting garden waste and preparing manure. The waste is then turned into slurry and the methane emitted is stored in a biogas plant. This is used as fuel in the cafeteria. We also have a water purifying unit that cleans waste water and releases it in the garden through sprinklers,” said Om Bheda, student of AP Shah Institute of Technology, Thane.

TMC said it will continued its effort to preserve greenery.

“This year, we have introduced energy-efficient and environment conservation ideas through the exhibition. We have made efforts to make it more interactive for visitors,” said Sandeep Malvi, public relations officer, TMC.