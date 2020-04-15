Suicide by Ludhiana restaurateur: Amid flip flop, police book duo, then cancel FIR

cities

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 19:18 IST

Investigating into the suicide by a 30-year-old restaurateur on Benjamin Road on Tuesday, the police on Wednesday first booked a constable and a resident of the area for abetment to suicide and later cancelled the FIR claiming inconsistencies in the family’s statement.

The youth, who ran a restaurant with his father and brother, had hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house.

The accused, identified as Jagjeet Singh Jagga, a constable at Division Number 3 police station, and Sonu Kapoor, were booked on the basis of a suicide note allegedly left by the victim wherein he accused them of harassing him for Rs 50 lakh.

However, the police claimed the family’s statement was false, and also suspected them of forging the suicide note.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Waryam Singh said earlier the police had registered the case on the basis of the statement of the deceased’s brother and father. “But, during preliminary investigation, it was found that the victim had strained relations with his father and brother and he wanted to live separately,” he added.

The ACP added that on Monday night, the man called Robin, the president of the local market association, and told him that his parents were harassing him, prompting the police to investigate further. “Further action will be taken after receiving the postmortem report,” he added.