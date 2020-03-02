Summer to be hotter this year in Chandigarh: IMD

chandigarh

After the winter breaking various records, this summer is set to follow suit.

The summer is expected to be hotter than usual in Chandigarh, according to the seasonal outlook for the country released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), New Delhi, recently.

According to the report, both average maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to stay around a notch above normal in Chandigarh during the three summer months. The period from March to May is considered summer, with monsoon starting in June.

Normal temperature is defined as average temperature of a station in the past 30 years for the given period.

The report adds that heat wave conditions will also be more likely than normal in the city. According to the IMD, heat wave is declared when maximum temperature crosses 40°C and is at least four degrees above normal.

‘Owing to climate change’

Talking about the reasons behind this rise in temperature, local IMD director Surender Paul said: “Throughout the country, temperatures are expected to stay higher than average, which points towards climate change. The conclusions were drawn running simulations using contributing factors, such as global wind currents, cloud cover and insulation.”

Paul said the system can’t be used to determine whether a higher number of western disturbances (WDs) will affect the region, but higher temperatures mean that more spells of thunder can be expected rather than rain.

Above normal monsoon rain

Explaining its significance, IMD scientist Shivinder Singh said: “Higher temperatures mean farmers will need more water to irrigate their fields and more electricity for tubewells. So it can be planned in advance. The city administration can also make arrangements to provide more water and electricity, anticipating a high demand.”

Moreover, higher than average temperatures between March and May help drive the monsoons, leading to higher monsoon rains, said Singh.

As for the forecast for the coming week, a western disturbance has been detected, which will affect the city. Light to moderate rain up to 20mm is expected from Thursday to Saturday accompanied by gusty winds with speeds up to 40 km/hr along with thunder and lightning. Maximum temperature is likely to fall during this period while cloudy weather will keep minimum temperature on the higher side.

Maximum temperature went up from 23.7°C on Saturday to 26.3°C on Sunday. Minimum temperature went down from 17.7°C to 11°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 26 and 27 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 11 and 15 degrees.

MERCURY METER

Avg maximum and minimum temperatures in summer (March-May)

Year Max Min

2019 33.1°C 19.2°C

2018 35°C 20.4°C

2017 34.6°C 20.4°C

2016 35.1°C 20.6°C