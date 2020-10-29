Survey finds 960 encroachments along Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah

cities

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 22:17 IST

During the survey being conducted to demarcate the Buddha Nullah, authorities and contractors have found over 960 permanent encroachments including houses and factories along the nullah.

As per information, approximately 60% of encroachments fall under the residential category and 40% are factories or commercial units. Four religious buildings were also constructed by encroaching upon the nullah in the past.

In the initial survey, the contractor involved in the project found over 1,600 encroachments along the 14km-long stretch of the nullah moving through the city. The survey report was then sent to the revenue department for re-confirming the same.

Now, the civic body has received the final report from the contractor, wherein it has been stated that there are over 960 encroachments alongside the nullah.

Earlier, the special task force constituted to clean the nullah had directed the MC to conduct a survey for removing encroachments and beautification of the nullah. The demarcation process commenced on July 8 so the nullah’s width can be increased.

Apart from MC, irrigation and revenue departments are also involved in the process. The nullah is the main drain of the city. Due to encroachments, its width has decreased over the years and it overflows almost every monsoon.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said that the civic body was given the responsibility to conduct the survey and now the report will be forwarded to the drainage department as it is their responsibility to clear the encroachments. MC will, however, extend support when required.

MC working on beautification of nullah

Municipal town planner (MTP) Monica Anand said that the civic body is also working for the beautification of Buddha Nullah by establishing micro forests and conducting landscaping on the banks of the nullah.

Recently, MC commissioner, Pardeep Sabharwal also conducted a meeting with different branches of the civic body and directed the officials to identify sites for establishing micro forests.