Suspected Covid-19 death in Dombivli, 5 kin tested

cities

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 23:09 IST

Five of a family from Dombivli were taken for testing at Kasturba Gandhi Hospital in Mumbai, after a 46-year-old woman from Dombivli died showing symptoms of Covid-19 on Tuesday night.

The woman, who had returned from Bangkok on March 10, suffered from fever, dysentery, vomiting and breathlessness since Monday. After she went for a check-up, she was asked to go to Kasturba hospital. However, she returned home instead, where she died on Tuesday.

“Since she had symptoms of Coronavirus, we have sent five of her family members who were living with her for testing,” said a civic official.