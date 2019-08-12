Suspecting infidelity, UP man stabs wife, held

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 19:33 IST

Suspecting her of an extramarital relationship, a 40-year-old man stabbed his wife multiple times, leaving her grievously injured, near the Old Airport Chowk on Monday.

Police said Lal Bahadhur and his wife, Neelam, 35, who hail from Ajamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, had been living separately for two months due to discord in their 10-year marriage.

They said Bahadur suspected Neelam of seeing someone while living separately. On Monday morning, he waylaid Neelam on her way to a poultry farm where she works. An altercation ensued, and he stabbed her with a paper cutting knife on the face, neck and stomach.

Neelam was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, where she underwent surgery, and is now stable, police said.

Bahadur, who works at a needle factory, was arrested later. He had purchased the knife in used in the attack a month ago, they added.

The accused was booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 31 police station. He will be produced in court on Tuesday.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 19:33 IST