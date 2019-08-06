SUV hits motorcycle near Ludhiana, kills three men

cities

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 20:24 IST

Ludhiana Three men were killed after a speeding Toyota Innova SUV belonging to a liquor contractor hit the motorcycle they were riding on, near Sirhind canal flyover on Southren Bypass near Doraha on Tuesday morning. Two men died on the spot while another breathed his last during treatment at a hospital. The impact of the collision was so strong that the motorcycle split into two parts.

The deceased have been identified as Sohan Singh, 78, of Patiala; Gian Singh, 58, and Harkiran Singh, 28, of Payal in Ludhiana district.

After the accident, the accused driver fled from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. The passersby called an ambulance and rushed the victims to hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead. An eyewitness said the car was being driven by a man in police uniform and two more persons were sitting in the vehicle. Before leaving the spot, the accused also broke the number plates of the vehicle.

Varinder Singh, a relative of the deceased, said his cousin, his uncle and another relative were going to Ludhiana on a motorcycle when the accident took place.

Doraha SHO inspector Davinderpal Singh said vehicle owner, Pawan Garcha, a liquor contactor, of Doraha has been booked and investigations are on. A case has been registered under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Doraha police station.

The SHO said that the victim’s family claimed that a cop of narcotics cell was also travelling in the car and they are further investigating the matter.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 20:24 IST