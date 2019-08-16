SUV riders crush 3 friends after chasing their scooty for 2 km, two dead

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:55 IST

LUCKNOW Some SUV borne youths crushed three friends riding a scooty, after chasing them for around 2 km under Indira Nagar police station limits, killing two of them and severely injuring the third late on Wednesday night.

The injured youth is battling for life at a hospital in Gomti Nagar even as the police have so far failed to trace the SUV and its riders.

Police said one of the deceased was attacked and injured with iron rods six days ago after a dispute between two groups of local youths and a complaint was registered with Indira Nagar police station in this connection.

The police said that Wednesday’s SUV attack seemed to be related to the earlier dispute.

Circle Officer (CO) of Ghazipur Deepak Kumar Singh said footage of multiple CCTVs that captured movement of the SUV show that the three friends -- Pawan Singh, 22, Tushar Singh, 23, and Himanshu Singh, 23 -- riding a scooty and trying to escape on being chased from Kalewa crossing to Arbindo Park crossing via Munshipulia crossing.

The Indira Nagar police station comes under the jurisdiction of the CO Ghazipur.

The CO said the footage further revealed that the SUV riders tried to crush the scooty riders near Munshipulia crossing but they managed to escape. He said the SUV riders later hit the scooty by entering into the wrong side of the road near Arbindo Park crossing, and fled after crushing the friends at around 10 pm on Wednesday.

The CO said Pawan died on the spot and Tushar succumbed to injuries during treatment at the KGMU Trauma Centre while Himanshu is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He the three studied in different colleges of Lucknow and Gonda and stayed in Indira Nagar and Chinhat areas.

The CO said initially the incident was considered an accident but further findings suggested it was a planned murder. He said an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) had been registered and efforts were on to trace the SUV and those riding it.

He said the FIR was lodged on the complaint of Pawan Singh’s father Subedar Singh, who is deputy registrar at Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court.

