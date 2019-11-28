Swine flu claims life of 52-yr old man in Amritsar

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:43 IST

Swine flu claimed the life a 52-year-old man of Gehri Mandi village in the district on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Ramgopal, was tested swine flu positive last month.

The officials of the health department said this is the first casualty reported in the district this winter season.

“Ramgopal was suffering from high fever when he returned from a trip to Dubai last month. He was tested positive in a swine flu test at a local private hospital. When the health department came to know about the incident, another test was conducted at Amritsar medical college where swine flu was confirmed”, said civil surgeon Dr Prabhdeep Kaur Johal,

She said that on November 8, the patient was admitted to the isolation ward of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and he died on Thursday.

She said, “However, he was also a hypertension patient and had got lungs infection due to the flu. The exact cause of his death will be ascertained in the postmortem report.”