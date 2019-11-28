e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

Swine flu claims life of 52-yr old man in Amritsar

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Swine flu claimed the life a 52-year-old man of Gehri Mandi village in the district on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Ramgopal, was tested swine flu positive last month.

The officials of the health department said this is the first casualty reported in the district this winter season.

“Ramgopal was suffering from high fever when he returned from a trip to Dubai last month. He was tested positive in a swine flu test at a local private hospital. When the health department came to know about the incident, another test was conducted at Amritsar medical college where swine flu was confirmed”, said civil surgeon Dr Prabhdeep Kaur Johal,

She said that on November 8, the patient was admitted to the isolation ward of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and he died on Thursday.

She said, “However, he was also a hypertension patient and had got lungs infection due to the flu. The exact cause of his death will be ascertained in the postmortem report.”

top news
At Uddhav Thackeray’s grand oath event, friends, rivals and Ajit Pawar
At Uddhav Thackeray’s grand oath event, friends, rivals and Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar, in race for Dy CM, tweets congrats to ‘Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji’
Ajit Pawar, in race for Dy CM, tweets congrats to ‘Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji’
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
Will give concrete aid to farmers, says Uddhav after first Cabinet meet
Will give concrete aid to farmers, says Uddhav after first Cabinet meet
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting cars
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting cars
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
trending topics
Maharashtra govt formation LIVEHTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayXiaomi Mi TV 4XIDBI Recruitment 2019Kartik AaryanPragya ThakurSonia GandhiP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities