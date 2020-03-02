Symbiosis negate DES’s aggressive tactics

cities

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 17:48 IST

PUNE DES Secondary School versus Symbiosis School ‘B’

Venue: Ferguson College Cricket Ground.

Pre-quarter finals

Toss: DES Secondary School won the toss and elected to bat.

Brief score: DES Secondary School 71 all out in 19.5 overs (Tanish Pawar 22 (37b); Shauna Dere 12 (31b); Ved Kulkarni 4-7) lost to Symbiosis School ‘B’ 72 for 3 in 10.4 overs (Rohit Kamble 38 (24b); Shivarth Amrale 10 (21b); Aryan Dixit 2-11).

Symbiosis School ‘B’ won by seven wickets

3.55 Run rate 6.75

18 Extras 15

1 Fours 5

0 Sixes 0

0 Dropped catches 0

1 Maiden overs 1

5 Misfields 6

Player stats

Best batsman: Rohit Kamble (Symbiosis ‘B’)

Batting Style: Right hand; opener; runs: 38; balls: 24; boundaries: 3 (4’s x3, 6’s x0).

Strike rate: 158.33.

“The target was small, but that did not change our mindset. I played very carefully.”

Best bowler: Ruchir Deshpande (Symbiosis ‘B’)

Bowling Style: Right arm leg spin; first change bowler; overs: 4; wickets: 3 runs given: 15; economy: 3.75.

“I got my line and length perfectly right today. However, I still believe we can work on our overall performance, especially fielding. Once we dismissed the openers, they [DES] were unsettled and we took advantage of that.”

Game changing moments:

3 wickets in 2 overs

Ruhchir Deshpande was brought into the attack in the eighth over, replacing pacer Nihar Kudale. Bowling two no-balls in his first over, Deshpande got off to a very bad start, but still managed to give away only four runs in that over.

After giving away three runs in his second over, Deshpande picked up his first wicket of the match after Shaunak Dere misjudged the spin, and was stumped by the icketkeeper.

In his final over of the match, Deshpande picked up two more crucial wickets to put DES under massive pressure.

Coach’s corner

It feels extremely good when the team wins. We had a promising squad in 2009 and 2015. After that, I believe this current squad is capable of winning the tournament.

Ramesh Bamne, Symbiosis ‘B’.

We had aimed for a total around 120 runs, but unfortunately our batsmen were not able to handle the pressure. Here (FC ground) the ball slows down and it is impossible to get boundaries if players play low shots.

Shrikant Khutwad, DES Secondary School.