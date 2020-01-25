e-paper
Tackling corona virus - Set up check posts along Nepal border, screening at airports not enough: Doctor

cities Updated: Jan 25, 2020 20:39 IST
GORAKHPUR/VARANASI “Checking persons at airports alone is not a foolproof measure to check entry of the deadly corona virus into the country. To be absolutely sure, it is essential to establish screening camps at the open Indo-Nepal border,” said city-based paediatrician RN Singh, who known for launching a campaign against encephalitis.

“It is well known that a large number of travellers, tourists and Lord Buddha followers visit India from Nepal. The risk is high as most of them come from affected countries like China. The health check posts along the porous border will screen them for infection and isolate or keep them under observation during their stay here in India. Till now, there is no such check on these entries. It can cause an epidemic if overlooked,” he said.

Dr Singh said that in 2002-03 when SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) broke out, authorities from the immigration department had set up health check posts at Sonauli-Bhairawa border, helping India stop spread of the disease on this side.

Screening begins at Varanasi airport

VARANASI: An alert has been sounded at the Lal Bahadur Shashtri International Airport, Varanasi, on Saturday, in view of the viral outbreak in China. A team of doctors has been deployed at the airport for screening passengers coming from foreign countries, especially China, where cases and fatalities related to corona virus have been reported.

LBS airport director Akashdeep Mathur said, “Preventive measures have been taken and passengers (coming from foreign countries) are being screened by a team of medical experts as a preventive measure.”

He said that the medical team, made available by the health department, has set up an isolation chamber at the airport. The team is equipped with medicines, he added. In case, a person is found showing symptoms of corona virus, he/she will kept in the isolation chamber and will be treated.

