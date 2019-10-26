e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

Taj city comes alive with festive roadside markets

  Updated: Oct 26, 2019 18:52 IST
Antra Prakash
Antra Prakash
A roadside vendor selling decorative items in Agra on Saturday -- a day before Diwali celebrations.
A roadside vendor selling decorative items in Agra on Saturday -- a day before Diwali celebrations.(HT)
         

Temporary roadside markets selling figurines of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi along with a variety of decoration pieces have sprouted everywhere in the Taj city. Some items available at these stall are artificial flowers, stick-on rangolis , wall hangings and candles.

“All decorative diyas (earthen lamps) in my stall have come from Kolkata. Only the small statues have been locally made in Agra,” said Shiv Mohan, owner of one such temporary stall in the city.

Vendors said that despite the stress on going green this Diwali, most of them were selling Plaster of Paris statuettes. “Green figurines are unavailable at these roadside markets. These are usually made on special orders,” said Shiv Mohan.

Florists are also happy with the brisk sales. Shravan Kumar, who set up his cart of flowers at a roadside market on Saturday, said, “I started selling flowers at 8 am. By 4 pm, more than half had been sold. I hope to finish off my stock by 8 in the evening.”

Apart from traditional sweetmeats, gift packs of dry fruits, fresh fruits and chocolates were proving to be popular among customers, said a vendor.

Riya Bansal, a designing student, said she preferred buying from roadside markets. “Although there are shops that stock high-end decorative items too, I prefer buying from small vendors. Diwali is a festival of happiness and many actors and actresses are also promoting the practice of buying from local shops,” she said.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 18:52 IST

top news
6 CRPF personnel injured in a terror attack in Srinagar
6 CRPF personnel injured in a terror attack in Srinagar
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
5.4 lakh earthen lamps light up in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, Yogi in attendance
5.4 lakh earthen lamps light up in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, Yogi in attendance
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips further into borewell, rescue ops continue
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips further into borewell, rescue ops continue
JJP leader Dushyant Chautala’s father, Ajay Chautala, granted furlough
JJP leader Dushyant Chautala’s father, Ajay Chautala, granted furlough
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘It is my responsibility to get him back to his best’ - Shastri on Pant
‘It is my responsibility to get him back to his best’ - Shastri on Pant
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News