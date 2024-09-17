Tales from Awadhi bawarchi khane on display at Sanatkada ka Adda in Lucknow

A food exhibition exploring coming of age of the culinary traditions of Lucknow along with a session on city centric cuisine as well as qawwali rendition by Haider Baksh summed up the two-day event Lucknowi Bawarchi Khane Savouring Tales. Actors Kumud Mishra and Shubhrajyoti Barat with Madhavi Kuckreja at the exhibition

“The three-month long exhibition is dedicated to Bawarchi Khane (kitchens) includes photos, artifacts and celebration of the rich and diverse culinary craft of Lucknow. The two-day opening of the exhibition offered visitors an intimate look at the personal stories and generational legacies behind the city’s street food vendors and home kitchens. The same will be available on Google for public viewing,” shared founder member Madhavi Kuckreja.

The evening of the food fest was all about music as Haider Baksh along with his group presented qawwalis and Sufi kalams including Mann Kunto Maula, Woh Hi Khuda Hai and on farmaish songs Kali Kali Zulfon Ke, Afreen Afreen and others. The audience at the venue were soaked in divine music for over an hour.

The event also had a conversation with the two tastemakers of street food including Anil from Netram Sweets and Vibha Tiwari from Pt Ram Narayan Tiwari Chaat. The latter spoke at length about being in business for over four to five decades. “Not just maintaining quality but safeguarding our recipes, be it of their popular spice mix for homes or best shelf sellers, is the real challenge as the city has evolved drastically,” he shared.

A series of food related events was followed by Street Food Potluck Home Cooked food potluck had delicacies from Zehra Mehndi, Saba Hasan, Madhu Wadhwa, Rishad Rizvi, Tahira Saad Rizvi, Zarine Viccaji and Naaz Raza.