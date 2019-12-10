Tank ride event: LDA finalises new venue, no tree to be uprooted

cities

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 18:00 IST

LUCKNOW: Putting an end to the controversy over uprooting of trees for the tank ride event during the Defence Expo in February, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday finalised 13,150 sq m land at the Gomti riverfront for the mega event for which not a single tree will be uprooted.

The new venue is also on the Hanuman Setu stretch of the riverfront.

LDA vice-chairman Prabhu N Singh, along with district magistrate Abhishek Prakash, chief development officer Manish Bansal and municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi went for a site inspection on Monday.

“A total of 13,150 sq m land, spanning on both sides of the riverfront at Hanuman Setu, has been finalised for the Defence Expo event,” said LDA V-C.

“Not a single tree will be cut at this new venue for the entire expo, including Army’s tank ride,” added Singh.

Earlier, the Army’s tank ride event was scheduled on the Hanuman Setu to Nishatganj stretch of Gomti riverfront. Trees at the venue were to be uprooted for the tank ride event and this had triggered a controversy.

After the row, the government constituted a committee comprising LDA V-C Prabhu N Singh, municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi and divisional forest officer Ravi Kumar Singh to identify a new location for the event. The LMC is the nodal agency for Defence Expo events at the riverfront.

At the new venue, 4,500 sq m land has been earmarked for the tank ride event and 5,250 sq m for the gathering for this event. On the other bank of Gomti, 3,400 sq m land has been earmarked for the Navy.

The 11th Defence Expo, proposed from February 5 to 8, is slated to be the biggest till date in which defence companies from across the world and India will put up their stalls and showcase their products.

*The UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority is organising this mega event at Sector 15, Vrindavan Scheme in the city. The defence ministry has appointed HAL as the nodal agency for the event.

THE CONTROVERSY

*At the earlier venue (Hanuman Setu to Nishatganj stretch), 4,324 plants, 32,441 decorative bushes, 27,034 haze plants had been planted by the LDA at a cost of Rs 590682.7 million

*The LMC had requested the LDA to relocate these plants from the site for the tank ride event.

*After receiving the letter, LDA secretary MP Singh wrote to municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi on November 27 seeking Rs 590682.7 million to redevelop the riverfront area.

*The LDA had also asked the LMC to produce no-objection certificate (NoC) from the irrigation and forest departments for relocation of trees.