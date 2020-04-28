Tarn Taran loses green tag with 6 cases as Punjab tally up by 9

cities

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 00:47 IST

One of the three districts in Punjab with zero Covid-19 cases, Tarn Taran lost the green tag with six positive patients, five of them pilgrims who had returned from Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra’s Nanded. Now, out of 22 districts in Punjab, Bathinda and Failka are the only ones with zero coronavirus case.

With nine new cases and one death, Punjab’s tally of positive cases on Monday reached 331. Eight of nine cases belong to Sikh pilgrims who were stranded in Nanded of Hazoor Sahib in Maharashtra after the lockdown. Three cases were reproted from Kapurthala.

The state recorded 19th death linked to the virus in a 63-year-old woman who died at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Patiala on Monday. The woman, a resident of Rajpura, had tested positive on April 16, following which she was admitted to the intensive care unit of GMCH. She was the first Covid-19 case reported from Rajpura, which is now a hotspot with 42 positive cases.

The five pilgrims are from Sursingh village that falls under the Bhikhiwind sub-division. They had returned from Hazur Sahib about a week ago. The sixth patient is a woman, nearly 30, of Basarke village who recently delivered a baby at the village’s government hospital.

“The tests were done on Saturday and the report came on Monday,” said deputy commissioner (DC) Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal. The patients from Sursingh village are in the age group of 45 to 65.

The DC said the woman had gone to her maternal home in Lohka village soon after delivering the baby. “Lohka village is also being sealed and the woman and her newborn are being shifted to Tarn Taran civil hospital’s isolation ward.”

According to the people of Sursingh village, the five are among 80 people who had returned from Hazur Sahib in parts in the last ten days. “A group of 80 people from our village had gone on the pilgrimage in the first week of March in a truck. First, they had attended a Hola Mohalla (a Sikh religious fair in Anandpur Sahib). After this, the group went to Patna Sahib in Bihar before visiting to Hazur Sahib,” said Lakhwinder Singh, former sarpanch, of the village.

The five men who tested positive had returned in a private car around a week ago, he said.

However, the district administration has said it was a matter of investigation to know that when the five men had returned. The DC said they have home-quarantined the immediate contacts of those tested positive. Those who had gone to Hazur Sahib have also been home-quarantined in Sursingh village.

(With inputs from Chandigarh, Jalandhar and Patiala)