Tarn Taran police accused of teen’s illegal detention

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:34 IST

A 40-year-old woman, Amandeep Kaur, from Amritsar’s Ranjit Avenue locality on Wednesday alleged that her son was tortured and kept in six-day illegal custody by the crime investigation agency (CIA) wing of Tarn Taran district police.

Tarn Taran police, however, say they had brought her son for questioning in a drug case and he was released immediately as no drugs were recovered from him.

In her complaint to the police, Kaur said some unidentified men abducted her son Karan Singh, 18, on January 25 from Ranjit Avenue. A case under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) was registered two days after the complaint.

“On January 29, I got a call from an unknown number informing me about the detention of my son at the CIA staff office in Tarn Taran. The person on the phone told me that my son had given my number to him to inform me about his detention,” said Kaur, who runs a beauty parlour in Amritsar.

Kaur said when she reached at the CIA staff’s office, no policemen helped her. “After many hours, I was told that my son had been brought for questioning in a snatching case,” she said.

“After being released on January 31 night, my son told me that cops wanted him to confess to the recovery of 1kg heroin and a pistol, which he never possessed,” she said, alleging that the police tried their best to falsely implicate her son.

CIA Tarn Taran in-charge Harit Sharma said: “We had information that Karan was involved in drug smuggling. We laid a trap to nab him red-handed. Karan had snatched money from our decoy customer while striking a drug deal. He was detained for questioning and was let off after we didn’t recover anything suspicious from him.”

On six-day illegal detention, Sharma said: “We didn’t keep him for such a long time. He was released forthwith after questioning.”

Surprisingly, Tarn Taran police didn’t even inform the local police about Karan’s detention. Ranjit Avenue station house officer Robin Hans said: “Tarn Taran police didn’t keep us in the loop. I came to know about Karan’s release from his mother.”

The woman has also submitted a complaint against the ‘illegal custody’ to the inspector general of police, border range, SPS Parmar.