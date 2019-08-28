Tarpaulins, mosquito nets in great demand in flood-affected villages

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 01:16 IST

gagandeep@htlive.com

Tarpaulins and mosquito nets were in great demand in flood-affected villages, where water level has receded and people have returned to their houses in Shahkot sub-division of Jalandhar district.

The people have been demanding tarpaulins to cover their household items which are lying in open or on rooftops while they need mosquito nets as these villages have turned into a breeding ground of mosquitoes after the flood. They also demanded gas cylinders and other food essentials.

Deputy commissioner, Jalandhar, Varinder Sharma, said “We have provided more than 2,000 tarpaulins and 700 mosquito nets to the people. We have also distributed around 1,850 food packets among these people.”

Chak Wadala and Gatta Mandi Kasu villages were worst-hit due to breach in the Dhusi bandh on Sutlej.

Meanwhile flood has left a trail of destruction in the two villages with the flood water damaging the brick houses while washing away mud houses.

Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Gatta Mandi Kasu village, said that large cracks have erupted in newly-built brick houses while several houses made of mud have been completely washed away.

Sukha Singh of Gatta Mandi Kasu village said that they were forced to postpone his niece’s wedding despite making all the arrangements resulting in loss of ₹2lakh.

The villagers also complained of disease outbreak. As per the official data of relief camp at the Government Senior Secondary School, Lohian Khas, around 1,000 patients were treated for the skin-related diseases, diarrohea and fever.

Meanwhile, the residents of Mandi Cholia and Nal villages refused to leave their houses despite evacuation announcement made by the district administration. They said that they have shifted their children to safer location but it was not possible for them to abandon their houses.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 01:16 IST