Tax revenue in Delhi plummeted nearly 20% in previous fiscal

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the Delhi government’s tax revenue and caused a nearly 20% dip in tax collections during the 2020-2021 fiscal, according to the Economic Survey report presented by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi assembly on Friday.

The report said the tax collection of the Delhi government registered a negative growth of 19.53% during 2020-21(provisional), as compared to the negative growth of 0.16% in 2019-20. It attributed the decline in tax revenue collection to the pandemic.

“All components of tax revenue were sharply declined. Motor vehicles tax has shown a negative growth of 13.96%. GST (including VAT and other taxes such as luxury and entertainment) recorded a negative growth of 19.46%. Tax collections under state excise recorded a negative growth of 18.94%. Stamps and registration tax (including land revenue) recorded the highest negative growth of 22.91% in 2020-21(provisional). The tax collection for the year 2021-22 was budgeted with a growth of 46.13% over the previous year,” the report said.

The decline in tax revenue came at a time when the city faced an unprecedented wave of the Covid-19 pandemic (April-May 2021), which put a huge strain on the health infrastructure. The government had to spend more on health infrastructure, oxygen supply, medicines and equipment.

In the wake of the Covid-19 wave, the Delhi government’s loan liabilities also increased. “Delhi government has received small saving loan of ₹9,500 crore during 2020-21(provisional) as against ₹4,540.60 crore in 2019-20,” the report said.

The economic survey underlined that despite all these, Delhi maintained its consistent revenue surplus — although it reduced to ₹1,449.98 crore during 2020-21 (provisional) as compared to ₹7,498.79 crore in 2019-20. “The budgeted revenue surplus for 2021-22(BE) is ₹1,270.74 crore which is 0.14% of GSDP (Gross/Net State Domestic Product),” the report stated.

The funds received from the central government increased to ₹11,458.60 crore in 2020-21 (provisional) as compared to ₹9,473.05 crore in 2019-20.