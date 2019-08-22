e-paper
Taxi driver arrested with 25gm heroin in Sohana

Had got the contraband from Delhi to supply in Himachal; sent to two-day police remand

cities Updated: Aug 22, 2019 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
A taxi driver was arrested with 25 grams of heroin in Sohana on Wednesday. The arrested accused, Vishal Kumar alias Vishu, hails from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, while his accomplices, Deepak and Sudhanshu, are absconding.  

The accused was arrested on a tip-off at a naka at Landran Chowk when the trio was on their way to supply heroin. Vishal told the police that he got the contraband from Delhi and was going to sell it in Himachal Pradesh.

A case was registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Sohana police station. Vishal was produced before the court and sent to two-day police remand. 

