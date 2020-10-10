e-paper
Taxpayers to get ration on government rates but no subsidy: HP minister

Taxpayers to get ration on government rates but no subsidy: HP minister

Rajendra Garg praised the working of the depot holders during the ongoing Covid pandemic

cities Updated: Oct 10, 2020 20:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hamirpur
         

Himachal Pradesh food and supplies department minister Rajendra Garg on Saturday said income taxpayers would not be given subsidised ration, but they will continue to get the central subsidy (on government purchase rates) for rice and wheat flour.

Garg said this while addressing a function of the depot holders of the state at Jhaniari village in the district. He said the PDS shops would now be opened from 10am to 5pm and proper sampling of the food grains would be done. Local MLA Narendra Thakur was also present on the occasion.

Talking about an increase in the commission of depot holders, he said this issue would be discussed with the chief minister and thereafter the next course of action would be decided.

He said the working of food and supplies department was being monitored and a sum of ₹30 lakh had been recovered from those who got ration by claiming to be in the category of BPL families.

He praised the working of the depot holders during the ongoing Covid pandemic and assured them that they would be provided with justice regarding their demands.

