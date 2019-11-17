Teen drowns in Palghar’s Surya river; three rescued

cities

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 00:01 IST

An 18-year-old drowned in Surya river at Makadchola in Palghar on Saturday. Three others, who had accompanied the teenager, were rescued by locals. The Boisar police have registered an accidental death report (ADR).

The victim, Arif Abdul Rashid Chowdhary, along with 10 friends, had gone to the spot for a picnic. They are all residents of Betegaon in Boisar, said police. Four of them entered the water, when the strong current washed them away. They screamed for help, but Chowdhary, who did not know how to swim, got swept away.

Locals in the area rescued the other three and then alerted the Boisar MIDC fire brigade. After a three-hour search operation, the fire officials found Chowdhary’s body. Police are now awaiting the post-mortem report.