Teen girl beats up man trying to rape her in Mohali

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 00:50 IST

Employing her self-defence training, a 16-year-old girl beat up a 28-year-old man when he tried to rape her in Sohana.

The accused, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, 28, of Sohana village, was arrested. He was produced before a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

The girl, a Class 12 student at a Chandigarh school, told the police that she was standing near the sports complex in Sohana on October 28, when Singh approached her on a motorcycle. Finding her crying, as she had left home after a fight with her sister, Singh empathetically offered to drop her home.

However, he took the girl to a deserted place and tried to rape her. But, active in sports in school and trained in self-defence, the girl beat up the accused and managed to escape.

She returned home and informed her parents, who approached the police to lodge an FIR on October 29.

A case under Section 376 (rape) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered at the Sohana police station.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 00:47 IST