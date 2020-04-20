e-paper
Home / Cities / Teen murdered by friend for refusing to return money

Teen murdered by friend for refusing to return money

cities Updated: Apr 20, 2020 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Twenty days after an 18-year-old youth’s body was found near Shahapur, the police arrested his friend for the murder. The accused told the police that his friend refused to return the money he had borrowed so he killed him.

On April 1, the police found the body of Sohel Pathan. They did not find any documents on him to ascertain his identity.

The cops started getting details on missing person’s complaints. They finally found his family at Shanti Nagar in Bhiwandi.

Senior police inspector Vyankat Andhale said, “We then started checking his call record details. We called his friend Shahbaj Ansari, 26, also a resident of Shanti Nagar area, for questioning. He confessed to killing him.”

Ansari told the police that Pathan had borrowed Rs20,000 from him six months ago. He needed money so he asked Pathan to return the money. A police officer said, “Pathan was an alcoholic and spent the money in buying alcohol. On March 31, the accused met Pathan and asked him to return his money but he refused. The accused then took out a knife and stabbed him to death. We have arrested Ansari for murder.”

