Teenager fails to return home from school, parents say he’s kidnapped

cities

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 19:40 IST

Greater Noida: A 13-year-old class 6 student was reportedly kidnapped on Monday morning from Sector Mu in Greater Noida. The student, Kunal Sharma, had left home for school at 7am and did not return home in the afternoon. The family launched a search but failed to trace him till late night. They then filed a complaint at the Dadri police station, suspecting role of a delivery man in the boy’s disappearance.

Kunal, whose family hails from Meghalaya, lives with his parents, sister and brothers in Sector Mu in Greater Noida. His father Ranjeet Sharma runs an eatery in Greater Noida.

Sharma said Kunal is a student of a private school, located about 2km from his residence. Sharma said on September 18, he had left Greater Noida for Meghalaya. “My wife is already in Meghalaya. On September 22, I and my wife left Meghalaya for Greater Noida by train. We were on board when we received information about my son’s disappearance,” he said.

Sharma said Kunal used to return home by afternoon every day. “In my absence, my parents looked after the children. They informed me that Kunal had left for school in the morning but did not return home in the afternoon. I enquired with the school and found that he had not attended the classes on Monday. In fact, he had not even boarded the school bus in the morning,” Sharma said.

Sharma said he got off the train at Ghaziabad at 8pm and reached Greater Noida by cab. He said his son was last seen in his school uniform and did not carry any mobile phone. “I reported the matter to the local police check post, and I was told to report the matter to the Dadri police station,” he said.

The family suspects the role of a local delivery man in Kunal’s disappearance. Sharma said the suspect works in a showroom at a mall in Greater Noida. “In the afternoon, he had visited my house and enquired about Kunal. This was surprising as we had not discussed the matter of Kunal going missing with anyone. So how could he know about this?” Sharma said.

Dinesh Singh, station house officer, Dadri police station, said based on the father’s complaint, a case of abduction has been registered against the delivery person under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC. “We are scanning the footage from CCTV cameras placed in nearby areas. The suspect has not been arrested,” he said.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 19:40 IST