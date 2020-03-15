Teenager undressed, bound, assaulted, video shared on social media; four held

cities

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 22:56 IST

PUNE A teenager was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sassoon General Hospital on Thursday after he was undressed, bound, assaulted and urinated upon by a group of six men in Hadapsar.

The victim has been identified as Shreyas Gautam Avchare, 15, a resident of Varad Vinayak Society in Gopalpatti area of Majri.

The incident took place on Thursday after 5:30 pm when the boy left saying he was going to attend a community celebration event on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti (on Wednesday), according to a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother Bharti Gautam Avchare, 49, said police.

The four accused out of the six, have been identified as Vinit Suryakant Biradar, 19, a resident of Fursungi; Shubham Rajabhau Jadhav, 19, a resident of Nigdi; Devidas Ghanshyam Pavhane, 21, a resident of Kalepadal in Hadapsar; and Bharat Vishal Rathod, 21, a resident of Kunjir vasti in Manjri.

“They have been remanded to police custody until March 19 today (Sunday). We are investigating the case,” said police inspector (crime) HT Kumbhar of Hadapsar police station.

As the teenager did not return home from the Shiv Jayanti event on Thursday, his parents and friends started looking for him. As they could not find him, the parents approached the police and a case of kidnapping was registered at Hadapsar police station on Thursday night.

“All the accused are friends. They got drunk together on Shiv Jayanti and fought. The victim earlier fought with one of the two men who are on the run. So the accused gathered people and started the fight. He was found wrapped in a red cloth near a Ganpati temple in Bellehkar vasti which is close to a railway track passing through the area,” said an official involved in the investigation.

While the parents were still looking for their son, the police found a video that was being circulated on social media. The video showed six men undressing the teenager and tying his legs together before assaulting him with a sharp weapon as well as leather waist belt until he passed out. The video also showed the six men urinating on the unconscious body of the teenager, according to the complaint.

The teenager was found in an unconscious state near the railway track in Manjri and rushed to Sassoon General Hospital. The parents found him in the ICU ward of the hospital on Thursday. The hospital officials informed the police about the assault. The teenager is yet to regain consciousness. The police are on a lookout for two more people in the case.

A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 307 (attempted murder), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 143, 147, 148, 149 (rioting) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1)(3) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Hadapsar police station against the group of men. Assistant police inspector Hemchandra T Khopade of Hadapsar police station is investigating the case.