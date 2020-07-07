e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Teens bludgeon 16-year-old friend to death with bricks in Ludhiana, held

Teens bludgeon 16-year-old friend to death with bricks in Ludhiana, held

After murdering the victim, accused made a call to his father using his mobile phone, demanding Rs 50,000 as ransom, say police.

cities Updated: Jul 07, 2020 22:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Though police tracked down the accused with the mobile phone location, Preet had been killed by then.
Though police tracked down the accused with the mobile phone location, Preet had been killed by then. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Two 18-year-old boys were arrested for kidnapping their 16-year-old friend and bludgeoning him to death with bricks in Husainpura village, Salem Tabri, on Tuesday.

After murdering the victim, Preet of Jassiyan village, the accused duo made a call to his father using his mobile phone and demanded Rs 50,000 as ransom.

The Salem Tabri police traced the call after being sounded by the victim’s father and arrested the accused, Vijay Kumar and his unidentified accomplice.

“Dashrath Lal, a hosiery worker, had approached the police on Monday after his son Preet did not return home. Preet had left home after a phone call, saying he will return in a few minutes, but never came back,” said Gurbinder Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North).

On Tuesday afternoon, Dashrath received a call from Preet’s mobile phone, with the caller claiming that the boy was in his custody, and demanded Rs 50,000 to release him. However, on tracking down the accused using the mobile phone location, police realised Preet had been killed.

Police are questioning the accused to establish the reason behind the murder. They have not ruled out the involvement of more people in the crime.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two accused.

top news
Ready for CBI probe in gold smuggling case, says Kerala CM after removing top aide
Ready for CBI probe in gold smuggling case, says Kerala CM after removing top aide
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
ICE guideline forces students enrolled in colleges holding online classes out of US
ICE guideline forces students enrolled in colleges holding online classes out of US
Gadkari seeks forest clearance for infra projects, nudges ministries
Gadkari seeks forest clearance for infra projects, nudges ministries
Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!
Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
Maharashtra gets 4 new Covid treatment facilities, cases spike by 5,000+
Maharashtra gets 4 new Covid treatment facilities, cases spike by 5,000+
Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs, leads to waterlogged roads
Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs, leads to waterlogged roads
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In