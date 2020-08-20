e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ten lose battle to Covid-19, 398 others test positive in Ludhiana

Ten lose battle to Covid-19, 398 others test positive in Ludhiana

The city currently has 2,285 active cases; 5,118 patients have recovered so far

cities Updated: Aug 20, 2020 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Health workers carrying out sampling at a micro containment zone in Ludhiana on Thursday.
Health workers carrying out sampling at a micro containment zone in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

As many as 398 people tested positive for Covid-19 while 10 people lost their lives to the virus in Ludhiana on Thursday.

The city’s death toll currently stands at 280 while the infection tally has reached 7,686. The active case tally stands at 2,285, with 5,118 patients recovering so far.

Out of the 280 Covid fatalities reported in the district till date, 192 were reported in the month of August alone.

Thursday’s fatalities include a 71-year-old woman from Shibpuri, a 62-year-old man from Abdullahpur Basti, a 60-year-old man from Kabir Nagar, a 59-year-old man from Preet Nagar, a 57-year-old man from Rishi Nagar, a 55-year-old man from Tajpur Road, a 54-year-old man from Shastri Nagar, a 42-year-old man from Azad Nagar, a 36-year-old man from New Kuldip Nagar, and a 21-year-old man from Samrala Road.

Among those who were tested were 107 patients with influenza-like illness (ILI), 97 contacts of already positive patients, 67 patients referred from OPD, five police personnel, 11 health-care workers, five domestic travelers, an undertrial and 10 pregnant women.

AYALI INTERACTS ON FACEBOOK

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, who had tested positive on August 11, interacted with his followers via Facebook and shared his medical condition. He said he was following the doctor’s advise and staying positive. He also advised residents not to panic in case they find themselves suffering from the virus. The Dakha MLA also urged residents to wear mask, maintain social distance and wash hands regularly to keep the virus at bay.

top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Davinder Singh hid Hizbul terrorists: NIA charge sheet
Davinder Singh hid Hizbul terrorists: NIA charge sheet
Prashant Bhushan case: Spotlight on AG’s role after hearing
Prashant Bhushan case: Spotlight on AG’s role after hearing
Bihar polls may cost Rs 625 cr, one fifth of funds for Covid-19 preparations
Bihar polls may cost Rs 625 cr, one fifth of funds for Covid-19 preparations
63% work under model village scheme over, Tamil Nadu tops the list
63% work under model village scheme over, Tamil Nadu tops the list
Girl raped, killed by sibling, three friends in Jaipur
Girl raped, killed by sibling, three friends in Jaipur
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In