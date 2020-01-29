e-paper
Test ride: Man drives away with taxi driver’s car

The complainant is a resident of Ganpati Colony, Dehlon Road

cities Updated: Jan 29, 2020 22:43 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A thief made off with a taxi driver’s Skoda Octavia during its test drive near Chhandran village on Wednesday.

The complainant Manvir Singh, 24, is a resident of Ganpati Colony, Dehlon Road.

He told the police that he wished to sell his white Skoda Octavia (DL-3-CAJ-7206), so he posted its advertisement on an online marketing website.

Manvir alleged that he recently received a WhatsApp call from a man, who expressed interest in buying the car. The buyer asked him to meet him in Sahnewal with his car for a test drive.

Manvir stated that as requested, he reached the venue with his friend, where they met a turbaned man, who introduced himself as Randhawa.

“He sat inside the car and urged me to drive towards Doraha for a test drive. When we returned to Sahnewal from Doraha, I dropped my friend. Randhawa then took the driver’s seat and drove the car towards Katani Kala and further to Kohara,” Manvir told the police.

As they reached near Chhandran village, Randhawa asked him to buy him a cigarette from a roadside vendor. “As I stepped out of the car to approach the vendor, Randhawa sped off in the car,” he alleged.

Acting on his complaint, police have booked Randhawa under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Koom Kalan police station.

Assistant sub-inspector Sahib Kumar, who is investigating the case, said they were scrutinising CCTV cameras on the roads visited by the victim in the car. They were working on various angles and will crack the case soon, he added.

