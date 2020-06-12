e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Tewari visits Kharar SDM office, expresses gratitude to Covid warriors

Tewari visits Kharar SDM office, expresses gratitude to Covid warriors

Assuring the administration of any assistance in the war against Covid-19, Tewari said the situation in Punjab has been largely brought under control due to timely and effective measures initiated by the state government.

cities Updated: Jun 12, 2020 19:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari
Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari (HT File)
         

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari on Friday visited the SDM office in Kharar to acknowledge the efforts put by officials during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing them as corona warriors, Tewari said the disease will soon be brought under control with the coordinated efforts of the administration and people. He credited the less number of positive cases in Kharar to the local authorities who are working everyday to serve the people.

He added that the situation is under control due to the decisive steps taken by Capt Amarinder Singh led state government and the health department.

Assuring the administration of any assistance in the war against Covid-19, Tewari said the situation in Punjab has been largely brought under control due to timely and effective measures initiated by the state government, as compared to rapid pace with which the cases are increasing in other parts of the country and the world.

He said, “Punjab has less number of positive cases and mortality rate in comparison to other states. The recovery rate is also far better than others for which the health department, police and the administration deserve an applause.”

He added that people must be on guard as slightest faltering at this stage can lead to dangerous consequences.

Tewari also advised people to wear masks when going out or cover their faces with hankerchief, or a cloth and follow social distancing.

top news
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Lt Guv gets expert help to guide Delhi’s Covid battle, ropes in chiefs of ICMR and AIIMS
Lt Guv gets expert help to guide Delhi’s Covid battle, ropes in chiefs of ICMR and AIIMS
Amarnath Yatra: Only 2,000 pilgrims likely to be allowed per day starting July 21
Amarnath Yatra: Only 2,000 pilgrims likely to be allowed per day starting July 21
At war, so travel extra mile to keep corona warriors happy, SC tells Centre
At war, so travel extra mile to keep corona warriors happy, SC tells Centre
Breathless in Delhi: Ambulances with cylinder challenge for families, patients
Breathless in Delhi: Ambulances with cylinder challenge for families, patients
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In