Tewari visits Kharar SDM office, expresses gratitude to Covid warriors

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 19:36 IST

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari on Friday visited the SDM office in Kharar to acknowledge the efforts put by officials during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing them as corona warriors, Tewari said the disease will soon be brought under control with the coordinated efforts of the administration and people. He credited the less number of positive cases in Kharar to the local authorities who are working everyday to serve the people.

He added that the situation is under control due to the decisive steps taken by Capt Amarinder Singh led state government and the health department.

Assuring the administration of any assistance in the war against Covid-19, Tewari said the situation in Punjab has been largely brought under control due to timely and effective measures initiated by the state government, as compared to rapid pace with which the cases are increasing in other parts of the country and the world.

He said, “Punjab has less number of positive cases and mortality rate in comparison to other states. The recovery rate is also far better than others for which the health department, police and the administration deserve an applause.”

He added that people must be on guard as slightest faltering at this stage can lead to dangerous consequences.

Tewari also advised people to wear masks when going out or cover their faces with hankerchief, or a cloth and follow social distancing.